The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US public health official warns of coronavirus spread

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2020 16:00
A top U.S. public health official said on Sunday signs of coronavirus spreading through communities were "not encouraging" and warned that Americans may need to think carefully about attending large gatherings if it continues.
"I think we're getting a better sense (of the scope of the outbreak) as the days go by," Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Unfortunately, that better sense is not encouraging because we're seeing community spread," he said.
He encouraged those most at risk from coronavirus to limit travel.
"If you're a person with an underlying condition and you are particularly an elderly person with an underlying condition you need to think twice about getting on a plane, on a long trip, and not only think twice, just don't get on a cruise ship," Fauci said on "Meet the Press."
Fauci said that in addition to efforts to try to contain the spread of the virus, it was important to start thinking about how to mitigate the impact as more and more Americans fall ill.
"They call it 'social distancing,' but it's common sense stuff," he said. "You don’t want to go to a massive gathering, particularly if you are a vulnerable individual.
Total UK coronavirus cases increases to 273
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:13 PM
Switzerland confirms second coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:07 PM
Netanyahu discussing with VP Pence a possible quarantine on US travelers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 04:05 PM
Second coronavirus case confirmed in EU Council
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:05 PM
Netherlands coronavirus death toll rises to 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:02 PM
Saudi Arabia locks down Qatif province to prevent coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:57 PM
Kamala Harris endorses onetime rival Joe Biden's presidential bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:52 PM
Feeling 'caged' by coronavirus, pope delivers Sunday address over internet
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:44 PM
Moscow city: Ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules results in prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:30 PM
Hong Kong records third coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:55 PM
Vietnam's coronavirus cases jump to 29
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:41 PM
Iran's coronavirus cases reach 6,566, with 194 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:36 PM
Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:00 PM
Israel Katz: The Joint List is full of terrorists in suits
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 03/08/2020 12:58 PM
Head of Italy's Piedmont region ill with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by