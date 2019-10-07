Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. pullout in Syria shows failure to meet commitments: Kurdish-led SDF

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 09:48
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday U.S. forces have withdrawn from the country's northeast after failing to meet commitments and it will have a "great negative" impact on its war against Islamic State.

"The American forces did not fulfill their commitments and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey, and Turkey is now preparing for an invasion operation of northern and eastern Syria," the SDF, which controls much of the area, said in a statement.

The White House said late on Sunday Turkey will soon move forward with its long-planned military operation there to create what it calls a "safe zone," adding U.S. forces would not support or be involved in it.


