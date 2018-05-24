May 24 2018
U.S. raises concerns over Egyptian activists' arrests, White House says

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 19:50
WASHINGTON - US Vice President Mike Pence told Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday that the United States was concerned about certain activists who have been arrested even as other prisoners were recently released, the White House said in a statement.

"Pence expressed support for President Sisi’s release of more than 300 prisoners, including American citizen Ahmed Etiwy," the White House said, adding that the vice president in the call "also raised concerns over other arrests of non-violent activists in Egypt."


