U.S. rep. on Iran Hook to EU: Do business with US or do business with Iran

US Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook said that the EU have a choice: Do business with the United States or do business with Iran.
Hook also said that Iran had rejected diplomacy too many times and that President Trump had repeatedly said that he would welcome a call from them.He iterated that the Trump Administration was not looking for a regime change, rather, they were seeking a change in behavior.
Furthermore, the US will put sanctions on any imports of Iranian crude oil, he said, adding that they were on track to deny Iran $50 billion dollars in oil revenue alone. Hook added that sanctions would intensify until Iran decides to be a normal state.
