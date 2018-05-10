May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. sanctions Iran days after Trump withdraws from nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 19:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury imposed fresh sanctions on Thursday against six people it linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Qods Force and three Iranian entities, just days after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

The six individuals and three entities were sanctioned under US regulations targeting specially designated global terrorist suspects and Iranian financial activity, the Treasury Department said in a statement on its website.



Related Content

Breaking news
May 10, 2018
Rouhani: Iran doesn't seek escalation

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut