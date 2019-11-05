Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. sanctions five Venezuela citizens -Treasury Department

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 17:35
The United States issued sanctions on Tuesday against five citizens of Venezuela, according to the Treasury Department website, increasing pressure on the government of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Washington recognizes opposition leader Juan Guiado as the country's legitimate president, and has used economic penalties on Venezuela's government and its state oil firm to press Maduro to step down.


