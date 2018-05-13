May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. sanctions 'possible' on European companies doing business with Iran

By REUTERS
May 13, 2018 16:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Sanctions on European companies that do business with Iran after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal are "possible," White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday.

"It's possible. It depends on the conduct of other governments," Bolton said on CNN's "State of the Union."

US President Donald Trump’s pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal has upset Washington’s European allies, cast uncertainty over global oil supplies and raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 13, 2018
Friend of Paris knife attacker held for questioning in Strasbourg

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut