U.S. sanctions three North Korean-sponsored hacking groups

By REUTERS
September 13, 2019 17:40
The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three hacking groups it said were sponsored by North Korea that were allegedly involved in the "WannaCry" ransomware attacks and had perpetrated cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.

The groups are commonly known as Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andariel, according to the Treasury. 


