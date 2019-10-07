Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. says does not endorse, won't help, Turkish offensive in Syria

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 19:23
WASHINGTON - The United States does not endorse Turkey's planned offensive in northern Syria and the U.S. military will not support it in any way, the Pentagon said on Monday, moving to distance itself from an operation that threatens U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters.

"The Department of Defense made clear to Turkey - as did the President - that we do not endorse a Turkish operation in Northern Syria. The U.S. Armed Forces will not support, or be involved in any such operation," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley have told "their respective Turkish counterparts that unilateral action creates risks for Turkey," Hoffman said.


