August 01 2018
|
Av, 20, 5778
U.S. says initial analysis shows remains provided by N.Korea are likely American

By REUTERS
August 1, 2018 10:24
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea - More than 50 boxes handed over by North Korea last week appear to hold human remains from the 1950-1953 Korean War and are likely American, according to an initial forensic analysis, a US official said on Wednesday.

"There is no reason to doubt that they do relate to Korean War losses," John Byrd, a forensic anthropologist with the US Department of Defense, told reporters at Osan air base in South Korea, just before the remains were due to be flown to Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

On Friday, an American military transport aircraft flew the remains from the North Korean city of Wonsan, a first step in implementing an agreement reached at a landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in June.

