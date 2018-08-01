U.S. says initial analysis shows remains provided by N.Korea are likely American

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea - More than 50 boxes handed over by North Korea last week appear to hold human remains from the 1950-1953 Korean War and are likely American, according to an initial forensic analysis, a US official said on Wednesday.
"There is no reason to doubt that they do relate to Korean War losses," John Byrd, a forensic anthropologist with the US Department of Defense, told reporters at Osan air base in South Korea, just before the remains were due to be flown to Hawaii for further analysis and identification.
On Friday, an American military transport aircraft flew the remains from the North Korean city of Wonsan, a first step in implementing an agreement reached at a landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in June.