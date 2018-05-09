May 09 2018
U.S. says it is committed to working with N.Korea to achieve peace

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 10:18
SEOUL - The United States is committed to working with North Korea to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told North Korean officials in Pyongyang on Wednesday.



"I have high expectations the United States will play a very big role in establishing peace on the Korean peninsula," said Kim Yong Chol, director of the United Front Department responsible for North-South relations. The remarks were provided in a pool report.



In response, Pompeo said the group with him was "equally committed to working with you to achieve exactly" that.

"For decades, we have been adversaries. Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict, take away threats to the world and make your country have all the opportunities your people so richly deserve," Pompeo added.


