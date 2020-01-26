U.S. says to evacuate consulate staff, some U.S. citizens from Wuhan

BEIJING, - The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight out of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.The State Department, in an email statement, said some private U.S. citizens will be able to board a flight leaving Wuhan on Jan. 28 bound for San Francisco. Private individuals at greater risk to the coronavirus will be given priority, the statement said