U.S. says to evacuate consulate staff, some U.S. citizens from Wuhan

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2020 05:54
BEIJING, - The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight out of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
The State Department, in an email statement, said some private U.S. citizens will be able to board a flight leaving Wuhan on Jan. 28 bound for San Francisco. Private individuals at greater risk to the coronavirus will be given priority, the statement said
Warren wins coveted Iowa endorsement for Democratic nomination
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 03:19 AM
China's Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 02:45 AM
Canada identifies first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 01:58 AM
Doctor at Soroka Hospital commits suicide: 4th suicide in year and a half
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 12:17 AM
Several countries have breached arms embargo agreed at Libya summit-UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 12:16 AM
Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport - Mehr news
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:28 PM
Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:05 PM
French car maker Peugeot to repatriate staff from China's Wuhan area
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:02 PM
Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for 340 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 08:23 PM
Netanyahu: 'Trump deal is a once-in-history opportunity'
Lebanese security fire water cannons at protesters breaching barricade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 07:31 PM
Malaysia confirms fourth case of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:54 PM
Coronavirus patients arrived in France without symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:33 PM
China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing, Jan 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 06:31 PM
Toddler dies after being run over by family member in Tel Sheva
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/25/2020 05:56 PM
