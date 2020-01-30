The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US seeking Iraqi nod to bring in air defenses after Iran attack

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2020 19:50
The United States is trying to secure permission from Iraq to bring Patriot missile defenses into the country to better defend U.S. forces after Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack, which wounded 50 American troops, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday.
The United States did not have Patriot air defenses deployed to al-Asad air base in Iraq, where at least 11 of Iran's ballistic missiles struck.Tehran had been expected to retaliate against the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general, but had been seen as more likely to strike U.S. positions in countries other than Iraq, where Tehran counts some influential allies. It had moved Patriots last year to Saudi Arabia, for example.
Macron: 'I believe in two sovereignties' between Israel - Palestine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 08:27 PM
U.S. reports its first case of person-to-person coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 08:26 PM
Iran says new U.S. sanctions shows Washington's despair
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 07:51 PM
U.S. will not completely withdraw forces from Africa
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 07:49 PM
Turkey says it will take extra measures against attacks in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:18 PM
Naama Issachar lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 05:42 PM
Iraq says it resumes counter-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:35 PM
IDF strikes in Beit Hanoun in response to Gaza Strip terror
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 05:19 PM
Liberman: I don’t know what is the deal of the century
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 05:15 PM
U.S. envoy: 700,000 displaced in northwest Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:15 PM
Spain to repatriate nationals from Wuhan in cooperation with UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:04 PM
Observation tower shot on Gaza Strip border by gunfire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 03:58 PM
Coronavirus scare in Jerusalem’s French Hill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 03:25 PM
Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:51 PM
Pompeo: Denying Iran money can force them to make decisions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:24 PM
