May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. seeking diplomatic outcome with Iran, allies

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 18:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States wants a diplomatic outcome with Iran that addresses threats from its nuclear programs and "destabilizing" regional activities, a senior State Department official said on Friday more than a week after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord with major powers.

"The goal of our effort is to bring all necessary pressure to bear on Iran to change its behavior and to pursue a new framework that can resolve our concerns," senior policy advisor Brian Hook told reporters.

"We very much want to be, to have a kind of uptempo diplomacy, one that's very focused and very determined to achieve our national security objectives," said Hook, ahead of a speech focused on Iran by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 18, 2018
Texas gunman may have killed 10 people, sheriff says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut