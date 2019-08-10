U.S. service member killed in Iraq - coalition statement

A United States service member advising Iraqi security forces on a mission was killed on Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, the U.S.-led international coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement.



"One U.S. service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Ninewah province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said.

It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.

