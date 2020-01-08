The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

US should expect Iran to retaliate to Soleimani killing: defense secretary

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 00:31
The United States should expect Iran to retaliate over the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday, as a top Tehran general vowed a "hard and definitive revenge."
Esper declined to detail any intelligence driving that assessment or comment on Iranian military activities that could signal Tehran's intentions. Reuters has reported that Iranian missile forces have been put on a heightened state of alert.
"I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form," Esper told a news briefing at the Pentagon, adding that such retaliation could be through Iran-backed proxy groups or "by their own hand."
"We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do."
US officials have said the killing of Soleimani while he was on a trip to Iraq on Friday was based on intelligence indicating forces under his command planned further attacks on U.S. targets in the region, though they have provided no evidence.
Esper spoke hours after the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, told mourners gathered for Soleimani's funeral in the southeastern city of Kerman: "We will take revenge, a hard and definitive revenge."
Iran, whose coastline runs along a Gulf oil shipping route that includes the narrow Strait of Hormuz, has allied forces across the Middle East through which it can act. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian Islamist Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, attended funeral events in Tehran.
As tensions rise, the Pentagon has been moving thousands of additional forces into the Middle East, including a small number of soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade. It is also sending the roughly 3,500 soldiers from the Immediate Response Force (IRF) brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Esper said the moves were aimed at force protection and said he would do more as necessary "to protect our people, our interests and our facilities."
Esper cautioned that although the United States did not seek a war with Iran, "we are prepared to finish one."
But with both sides trading threats and counter-threats, it was unclear how tensions might be reduced.
Asked if there was any off-ramp to avoid conflict, Esper suggested Iran would need to act by choosing diplomacy, without preconditions.
"There is a big off ramp sitting in front of Tehran right now, and that is to de-escalate, to message us that they want to sit down and talk - without precondition, by the way - to the United States about a better way forward," he said.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen steadily since May 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 international accord that put limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for some relief from sanctions. Trump said the accord reached under the previous Obama administration did not go far enough and did not curb Iran's activities in the Middle East.
Even if there is no further military action, the US drone strike that killed the general appears to have offered Tehran an opportunity to try to unify the country just two months after anti-government protests.
It has also amplified calls from US opponents inside Iraq for US forces to leave. Esper has repeatedly played down an Iraqi parliamentary vote calling for US troops to withdraw, saying it was non-binding and that some lawmakers voted "at the point of a gun."
Esper said he had not received a request from Iraq to withdraw the more than 5,000 US troops there.
Trump, Merkel discuss Iran, Iraq and Libya by phone
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:15 AM
Iraqi Hezbollah shoots protesters in Nasiriyah, burns protest tents
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 11:14 PM
No Iraqi request to withdraw U.S. forces, Pentagon says
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 09:50 PM
France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 09:06 PM
Iraqi PM confirms receiving US letter, requests clarifications
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 08:36 PM
NATO moving some personnel out of Iraq due to safety concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 05:58 PM
Iran starts burial of slain commander Soleimani - ISNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 05:40 PM
France not planning to cut troop numbers in Iraq for now - govt source
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 05:29 PM
Pompeo: Killing of Soleimani was done as a counter-measure
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 05:21 PM
Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 04:48 PM
Venezuelan security forces block Guaido's entrance to legislative palace
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 04:39 PM
Incendiary balloon spotted near Lakhish Regional Council
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 04:14 PM
Four Rohingya children killed in blast in Myanmar's Rakhine state
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 03:37 PM
Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days - statement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 03:32 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Iran with foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 03:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by