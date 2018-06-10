U.S. soldier killed in Somalia firefight identified

A US commando killed in a Somalia firefight against al-Shabaab militants was identified as US Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Arizona, the Department of Defense said late Saturday.



Sgt. Conrad was killed and four other commandos were wounded Friday during an operation against the militants, the US military said.



Conrad, born in Mesa, Arizona, was attached to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Airborne, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said Lt. Colonel Robert Bockholt, an Army spokesman.



He was a Human Intelligence, noncommissioned officer.



