U.S. still pursuing 'maximum pressure' against Iran - Treasury's Mnuchin

By REUTERS
September 12, 2019 16:19
The United State is still pursuing a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump's hard-line national security adviser left the White House.

Mnuchin, in an interview on CNBC, also said that as of now there is no plan for Trump to meet with Iran President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, although he reiterated that Trump was open to meeting Rouhani with no preconditions.


