June 01 2018
|
Sivan, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. tariff move breaks international law, German finance minister says

By REUTERS
June 1, 2018 04:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The US decision to impose tariffs on Canadian, EU and Mexican steel and aluminum flies in the face of international law, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

The U.S. administration said earlier it would move ahead with import tariffs on some of its closest allies, ending months of uncertainty about potential exemptions.

"This is not a good day for trans-Atlantic relations," Scholz said on his way to a meeting with his G7 counterparts in the Canadian ski resort town of Whistler, British Columbia.

"This one-sided decision is wrong and in my view against international law," Scholz said, stressing the importance of supporting a rules-based system for free trade.

He said that the European Union would react "strongly and wisely," coordinating among EU countries and the bloc's partners.

Scholz said that the EU was prepared to talk about tariffs in general with the United States, but only once Washington had granted permanent exemptions from the steel and aluminum tariffs.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 1, 2018
S.Korean official says North suggests joint celebration of 2000 summit

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut