June 02 2018
|
Sivan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. tariffs make China trade issues more difficult to resolve

By REUTERS
June 2, 2018 03:03
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WHISTLER, British Columbia - The United States is making trade concerns related to China more difficult to deal with when Washington ignores World Trade Organisation rules in the case of steel and aluminum tariffs, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven - the world's seven leading economies - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters such an approach made it tougher to bring China in line.

"The problem is that by taking that kind of unilateral action the U.S. is undermining the principle of multilateralism in international trade, so it becomes more difficult to deal with other concerns - like trade and market access practices in China," Dombrovskis said in an interview.

The U.S. has bypassed WTO procedures and imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Friday, hitting Canada, Mexico and the European Union, even though the steel and aluminum over-capacity stems mainly from China.

Washington cited national security reasons for the tariffs.

He said G7 officials expressed concern to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the session on trade that the U.S. tariffs posed a risk to global economic growth.

"Trade was discussed in the G7 in the context of risks to global economic growth and it was highlighted by quite a number of participants," Dombrovskis said.

Asked if the United States was isolated on the issue of tariffs in the G7 talks, Dombrovskis said: "Indeed. It is a unilateral position and also other jurisdictions are concerned. The U.S. has also now started a consultation on potential new trade measures concerning cars and car parts. This is very much a matter of concern and was also part of the discussions."

Fears of a global trade war are overshadowing the G7 talks in the Canadian resort town of Whistler, as Washington’s allies vow to push back against the U.S. decision on tariffs.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 2, 2018
Japan: North Korea must not be rewarded for only agreeing to talk

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut