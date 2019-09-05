U.S. to allocate $120m. for Venezuelans

The US government announced that they will allocate $120 million for humanitarian assistance for Venezuelan migrants.



This is in response to the massive wave of migrants fleeing Venezuela that are now struggling in various countries in Latin America.



