U.S. to allocate $120m. for Venezuelans

By REUTERS
September 5, 2019 02:23
The US government announced that they will allocate $120 million for humanitarian assistance for Venezuelan migrants.

This is in response to the massive wave of migrants fleeing Venezuela that are now struggling in various countries in Latin America.


