US to issue advisory against storing Iranian oil in violation of sanctions

The Trump administration will soon issue an advisory warning ports, tankers and shipping industry players against storing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions, a State Department official said on Monday.David Peyman, the deputy assistant secretary of state for counter threat finance and sanctions, said the United States will also encourage ship captains and others to take photos of anyone conducting ship-to-ship transfers in case those transfers involve sanctioned oil. The Trump administration is seeking to increase pressure on Iran's oil exports, but China continues to purchase some of the crude.