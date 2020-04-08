The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 22:13
The United States will seize exports of key protective medical gear until it determines whether the equipment should be kept in the country to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, two federal agencies announced on Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will hold exports of respirators, surgical masks and surgical gloves, according to a joint announcement made with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will then determine if the equipment should be returned for use in the United States, purchased by the U.S. government or exported.
President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on Friday that directed federal agencies to use any authority necessary to keep the highly sought-after medical supplies in the United States.
Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic missile at city of Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 12:26 AM
Google bans Zoom desktop app from employee laptops
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:43 PM
20 doctors at Mexican public hospital test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 09:05 PM
New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:48 PM
After Trump criticism, UN chief says now not time to assess response
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:23 PM
New York has 779 more deaths, governor says social distancing working
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:20 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:16 PM
WHO head dismisses suggestions he's too close to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:15 PM
Man behind France knife attack charged with terrorism offenses, murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:34 PM
WHO head defends handling of coronavirus against Trump criticism
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:33 PM
British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097, up 938
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:32 PM
Italy's Lombardy sees daily death tally slow, but cases accelerate
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:44 PM
Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:34 PM
Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:31 PM
Emergency regulations regarding phone tracking extended
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 04:55 PM
