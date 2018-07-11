US to slap tariffs on extra $200 billion of Chinese imports

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - The United States has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China after efforts to negotiate a solution to the trade dispute failed to reach an agreement, senior administration officials said on Tuesday.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the United States would impose tariffs of 10 percent on the additional Chinese imports.
The move would be the latest in the escalating trade skirmish between the world's two biggest economies.
Trump said last week the United States may ultimately impose tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods - roughly the total amount of US imports from China last year.
Administration officials said a two-month process would allow the public to comment on the proposed tariffs before the list is finalized.