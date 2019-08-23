Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. trade group says 'unrealistic' for American retailers to exit China

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 21:26
 WASHINGTON - The US National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday it is "unrealistic" for American retailers to move out of China, the world's second-largest economy, as 95% of the world's consumers live outside the United States.

"Our presence in China allows us to reach Chinese customers and develop overseas markets," NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said in a statement. "This, in turn, allows us to grow and expand opportunities for American workers, businesses and consumers," he said.



French said US retailers have been diversifying their supply chains for years but finding alternate supply bases is a "costly and lengthy process that can take years."



Earlier, President Donald Trump said he has ordered American companies to exit China after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion in US goods.


