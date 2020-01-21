The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US urges China to join nuclear arms talks with Russia

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2020 18:51
GENEVA - The United States urged China on Tuesday to join trilateral nuclear arms talks with Moscow, calling Beijing's secrecy around growing stockpiles a "serious threat to strategic stability."
US President Donald Trump said last year he had discussed a new accord on limiting nuclear arms with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hoped to extend that to China in what would be a major deal between the globe's top three atomic powers. But China has so far refused to take part."We think, given the fact that China's nuclear stockpile is estimated to double over the next ten years, now is the time to have that trilateral discussion," Robert Wood, US disarmament ambassador, told reporters on the opening day of the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.
He said that Washington had discussed the potential trilateral talks in a security meeting with Russia last week and had reached an "understanding" about pursuing them. "We cannot afford to wait," he added.
Asked how to go about pressuring Beijing to join, Wood said that he hoped Russia, and others, would help. "Hopefully over time and through the influence of others besides the United States, they (China) will come to the table. We think it's imperative for global security that the Chinese do that."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that Russia would take part in potential trilateral talks but that he "won't force China to change" its current position.
China has previously said its weapons were the "lowest level" of its national security needs and not comparable to those of Russia and the United States.
The United Nations is seeking the total elimination of nuclear arms but talks have been deadlocked for more than 20 years.
Other talks between the five declared nuclear powers that have ratified the 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) - China, United States, Russia, France and the United Kingdom - are ongoing and a meeting is planned in London next month.
However, Wood said this was not the right framework for nuclear arms talks with Beijing.
In his speech, China's disarmament Ambassador Li Song did not refer to its own nuclear stockpiles but called for cooperation among nuclear powers and made a thinly-veiled swipe at the Trump administration.
Li called for a commitment to multilateralism, "with no exceptions, least of all the big power which shoulders a special responsibility for international peace and security and who is not expected to play the role of a 'spoiler' to our collective efforts and to withdraw from treaties."
Due to 'national interest', Gamliel's Russian meeting kept under wraps
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 06:58 PM
Germany at UNSC calls on Iran to recognize Israel
Netanyahu to Gantz: I shall put you to the test concerning Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 06:15 PM
Incendiary balloons spotted in the Negev
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 05:27 PM
Rivlin meets president of Georgia ahead of World Holocaust Forum
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 01/21/2020 03:25 PM
US decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 03:21 PM
North Korea says won't be bound by nuclear testing pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 02:40 PM
Jordanian parliamentarian: We will topple the Israel gas deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 01:21 PM
Six dead from coronavirus outbreak in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:56 AM
Woman hit by vehicle in Jerusalem in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:22 AM
IDF to hold training exercise for its rescue services near Haifa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 08:09 AM
South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 04:47 AM
McConnell proposal envisions speedy impeachment trial for Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 01:52 AM
Multiple rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 12:07 AM
Tunisian president asks former finance minister to be PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 10:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by