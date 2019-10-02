Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. urges restraint after North Korea fires ballistic missile

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 11:24
The United States called on Pyongyang on Wednesday to "refrain from provocations" and remain committed to nuclear negotiations after North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.

"We call on (North Korea) to refrain from provocations, abide by their obligations under U.N. Security Council Resolutions, and remain engaged in substantive and sustained negotiations to do their part to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and achieve denuclearization," a state department spokeswoman said in Rome.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Italy.

South Korea has said Wednesday's missile may have been launched from a submarine. The move came the day after North Korea announced a resumption of talks with the United States aimed at ending its nuclear program.


