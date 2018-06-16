June 16 2018
Tammuz, 3, 5778
U.S. warns Americans of terrorism threat at World Cup in Russia

By REUTERS
June 16, 2018 03:45
WASHINGTON - The US State Department warned Americans on Friday that terrorists may target World Cup venues in Russia, which is hosting the month-long soccer tournament, but it did not point to any specific threat.

"Large-scale international events such as the World Cup present an attractive target for terrorists," the department said in a travel advisory.

"Although security for the World Cup will be extensive, terrorists may seek to attack event locations such as stadiums and Fan Fest viewing areas, tourist sites, transportation hubs, and other public venues," it said.

As with previous advisories, the State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel to Russia in general due to the threat of terrorism, and because of possible harassment and extortion from law enforcement and other officials.


