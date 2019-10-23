U.S. welcomes German security zone idea for Syria, but unlikely to take part

BRUSSELS - Washington welcomes Berlin's proposal for a security zone in northern Syria, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Wednesday, saying it should be for European allies to take charge and that direct U.S. involvement was unlikely.



Speaking ahead of Thursday's NATO defence ministers meeting, Hutchison also called for an inquiry into whether war crimes were committed during Turkey's offensive in northern Syria and said European nations should take back their nationals in Syria who had fought for Islamic State.



