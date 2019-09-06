Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. will aim to persuade others to 'call out' China over Uighurs at U.N.

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 19:45
 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would use the U.S. General Assembly this month to persuade countries to help "call out" China over treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

Asked after a speech at the State University of Kansas how Washington had been promoting an end to the oppression of Uighurs in China, Pompeo said: "insufficiently."

“We are going to have this U.N. General Assembly in the third week in September. We’ll do a number of gatherings where our efforts will be to get other countries to sign up to help us call out this activity that is taking place... We want freedom for those folks."


