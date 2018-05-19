May 19 2018
|
Sivan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. withdrawing assistance from northwest Syria

By REUTERS
May 19, 2018 04:11
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has withdrawn all assistance from northwest Syria, CBS News reported on Friday, a move it said demonstrated that the United States intends to leave Syria quickly once Islamic State is fully defeated.


Citing unnamed administration officials, CBS said tens of millions of dollars will be cut from previous US-backed efforts including projects for "countering violent extremism, supporting independent society and independent media, strengthening education, and advocating for community policing."


The decision was made over the last few weeks after President Donald Trump asked for a review of all US assistance to Syria, CBS said.


"The US assistance in the northwestern region is viewed as not having a great impact on Syria in the long-term," CBS said.


The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.


In March, two administration officials confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that said Trump had ordered the State Department to freeze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria while his administration reassesses Washington's role in the conflict there.


Trump said in a speech in Richfield, Ohio, in March that it was time for the United States to leave Syria, following allied victories against Islamic State militants. About 2,000 US troops are deployed in Syria.


In April, however, Trump deepened US involvement by ordering missile strikes against Syria in response to a poison gas attack that killed dozens of people. 


Related Content

Breaking news
May 19, 2018
Trump suggests FBI may have infiltrated his campaign

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut