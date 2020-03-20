The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

USA Swimming calls for Olympics to be postponed

By REUTERS  
MARCH 20, 2020 23:30
USA Swimming has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reported Friday.
USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey wrote a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and asked the entity to push for a postponement.
Hinchey said the swimmers can't properly prepare for the Olympic Trials or the Olympics due to the current circumstances caused by the pandemic.
"Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all," Hinchey wrote. "Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities."
Hinchey wrote that the Olympics are the biggest competition of a swimmer's life and he urged the USOPC "to use its voice and speak up for the athletes."
He allowed that the decision is difficult but one that needs to be made.
North Korea fired unidentified projectile
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 12:05 AM
French city of Nice to impose curfew
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:59 PM
At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:39 PM
UAE announces first two deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:14 PM
France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 450
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 08:55 PM
Coronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 08:01 PM
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 07:18 PM
US and Mexico agree to restrict non-essential travel over shared border
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 06:39 PM
US says 'disappointed' by Iraq's failure to protect coalition forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 06:38 PM
Italy to use army to enforce coronavirus lockdown in worst-hit region
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 03:17 PM
UK to order London pubs, restaurants and gyms to shut - Evening Standard
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:43 PM
Police set up blockades around Temple Mount, riots ensue
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/20/2020 02:39 PM
Belgium coronavirus deathtoll rises to 37 in largest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:44 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:15 PM
Singapore has 40 new virus cases, mostly imported, steps up distancing
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:14 PM
