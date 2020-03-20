USA Swimming calls for Olympics to be postponed

USA Swimming has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reported Friday.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey wrote a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and asked the entity to push for a postponement.

Hinchey said the swimmers can't properly prepare for the Olympic Trials or the Olympics due to the current circumstances caused by the pandemic.

"Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all," Hinchey wrote. "Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities."

Hinchey wrote that the Olympics are the biggest competition of a swimmer's life and he urged the USOPC "to use its voice and speak up for the athletes."

He allowed that the decision is difficult but one that needs to be made.