USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated following report of armed man

By REUTERS
August 7, 2019 20:17
The headquarters of USA Today in suburban Washington was evacuated on Wednesday following reports of a man with a weapon, the national newspaper said, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Fairfax County police in a message on Twitter said they were responding to a report of an armed man at the building in McLean, Virginia.Hundreds of office workers at the building, which houses other firms besides the newspaper, were brought outside by police, the USA Today reported on its website.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has no reports of injuries at the site, said spokeswoman Ashley Hildebrandt, but she added it's a "fluid situation."

The evacuation followed gun massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead and fraying nerves over the recent series of mass shootings.


