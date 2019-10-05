Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S.'s Pompeo says hopes for progress in talks with NKorea

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 14:57
ATHENS - The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he was hopeful of progress in nuclear talks with North Korea which started in Stockholm.

U.S. and North Korean officials gathered in Sweden on Saturday to begin nuclear talks in an attempt to end months of stalemate.
"Im hopeful that we will (make progress). We came with a set of ideas, we hope the North Koreans came with a good spirit and a willingness to try to move forward and implement what President Trump and Chairman Kim agreed to back in Singapore," Pompeo told a news conference in Athens.Saturday's meeting is the first formal working-level discussion since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June, there agreeing to restart negotiations that stalled after a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

Pompeo said that still "a lot of work needs to be done."


