UTJ, Shas MK’s thank Joint List for ‘ongoing cooperation’

United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, who serves as the head of the Knesset Finance Committee, thanked Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi on Tuesday and thanked him for “the constant cooperation we always have.”Shas MK Yinon Azulai joined the praise by saying that “with [the Joint] List and [MK] Ahmad [Tibi] there always was a cooperation and it is always possible to do more,” the Knesset twitter account reported. Earlier on Tuesday Arab-Israeli MK’s held a conference against their exclusion, no other MK showed up.