UTJ, Shas MK’s thank Joint List for ‘ongoing cooperation’

United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, who serves as the head of the Knesset Finance Committee, thanked Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi on Tuesday and thanked him for “the constant cooperation we always have.”
Shas MK Yinon Azulai joined the praise by saying that “with [the Joint] List and [MK] Ahmad [Tibi] there always was a cooperation and it is always possible to do more,” the Knesset twitter account reported. Earlier on Tuesday Arab-Israeli MK’s held a conference against their exclusion, no other MK showed up.
Gantz to meet Liberman ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:40 PM
Ahead of meeting Netanyahu, Gantz to speak with Lapid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:22 PM
MK Ben Barak: ‘I risked my life for all Israelis – Jews and Arabs’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 04:50 PM
Iran restricts internet access amid gasoline protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 04:39 PM
Netanyahu’s spokespeople say court should slap police, yet gives it candy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 03:35 PM
Sweden says it is dropping Assange rape investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 03:16 PM
U.S., Australian hostages freed by Afghan Taliban in prisoner swap
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 02:32 PM
Russia condemns Turkish idea of possible new operation in northern Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 02:25 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to meet Tuesday night
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 01:34 PM
Russian says U.S. backing for Israeli settlements blow to peace process
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 01:26 PM
North Korea to play in Lebanon behind closed doors
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 01:18 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will release seized ships if Korean
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 01:11 PM
U.N. decries Hong Kong protesters' violence, calls for calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:54 PM
Policeman who shot Solomon Tekah to be indicted for negligent death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 12:51 PM
U.N. rights office urges Iran to rein in security forces at protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:41 PM
