Uber threatens to withdraw from Austria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc threatened on Tuesday to withdraw from Austria if a new law that would subject it to the same price regulations as taxis is adopted.
"If that comes, then a withdrawal definitely cannot be ruled out," Uber Austria chief Martin Essl told ORF radio. "We probably cannot continue with this backward-looking amendment."
Currently, different rules apply to taxis and rental cars in Austria. Uber is classified as a rental car service and therefore can set its own prices, while taxi fares are regulated and set by the provinces.
The new law, which could pass parliament as early as July and would apply from September next year, provides that Uber would have to apply the same tariffs as taxis.
The taxi industry has waged several battles across Europe with the U.S. company, which it accuses of undermining its business model. Uber was suspended for two days in Austria last year due to a local taxi firm's lawsuit.
It was allowed to resume operations after ensuring orders for rides were booked centrally rather than directly with a driver, and that cars would have to be sent from company premises and return between rides.