Ukraine asks West to ramp up sanctions on Russia

MILAN - Ukraine urged a gathering of dozens of foreign ministers on Thursday to increase sanctions against Russia, accusing Moscow of ramping up aggression against Kiev and sowing "instability and insecurity" across the West.
Speaking at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the foreign minister of Ukraine denounced the recent seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crew by Russian forces off Crimea, saying it represented another assault on international law.
"It is a matter of urgency to provide a prompt and consolidated international response to this act of aggression. Declarations are not enough. There must be action," Pavlo Klimkin told the annual gathering of OSCE ministers.
"We must raise the cost for Russia with comprehensive and tailored sanctions ... There can be no business as usual."
