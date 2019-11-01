Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ukraine foreign minister: four-way peace talks date depends on Russian side

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 14:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KIEV - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that the timing of a four-way summit on the conflict in the country's east with Russia, France and Germany depends on Russia.

Speaking at the same press briefing in Kiev, Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine planned to conduct large-scale exercises in the Black Sea with NATO next year, lasting four days.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 1, 2019
Molotov cocktail thrown at an IDF armored vehicle near Gaza

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings