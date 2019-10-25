Ukraine government to open innovation center in Jerusalem

Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the Ukrainian government's announcement on Friday that they will be opening an innovation and investment office in Jerusalem.



"I congratulate the Ukrainian government on its official announcement to open an innovation and investment office in Jerusalem," Katz said. "The office will be equivalent of a diplomatic office, and will be a part of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel"Katz further added that: "The office's opening is a result of the Prime Minister's visit to Kiev during the summer, and is an expression of the strong relationship between the two countries, as well as the two sides' commitment to promote said relationship in all fields, with emphasis of economic cooperation, the High-tech field in particular. I instructed the ministry's management to take care of the decision's implementation as soon as possible. This is an important achievement in strengthening Jerusalem's standing in the world"



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });