Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ukraine government to open innovation center in Jerusalem

By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 25, 2019 16:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the Ukrainian government's announcement on Friday that they will be opening an innovation and investment office in Jerusalem.

"I congratulate the Ukrainian government on its official announcement to open an innovation and investment office in Jerusalem," Katz said. "The office will be equivalent of a diplomatic office, and will be a part of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel"Katz further added that: "The office's opening is a result of the Prime Minister's visit to Kiev during the summer, and is an expression of the strong relationship between the two countries, as well as the two sides' commitment to promote said relationship in all fields, with emphasis of economic cooperation, the High-tech field in particular. I instructed the ministry's management to take care of the decision's implementation as soon as possible. This is an important achievement in strengthening Jerusalem's standing in the world"


Related Content

Breaking news
October 25, 2019
One UK truck victim might have been from Vietnam -rights activist

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings