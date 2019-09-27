Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ukraine investigating Burisma, but not when Hunter Biden was on board

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 16:48
MOSCOW - Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday it is investigating activity at gas company Burisma between 2010-2012, a period prior to the involvement of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter in the company.

Some U.S. Democrats are calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump over reports that he asked his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden's role at Burisma to damage his father, one of Trump's political rivals.
"Changes to the board of Burisma Limited, which are currently the object of international attention, took place only in May 2014, and therefore are not and never were the subject of (the anti-corruption bureau's) investigation," the bureau's statement said.


