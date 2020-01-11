The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine says Iran statement confirms its suspicions on plane crash

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2020 11:16
KIEV - A statement by Iran saying it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane confirms one of the working theories of the Ukrainian state security service (SBU) on what caused the crash, SBU chief Ivan Bakanov said on Saturday.
Contrary to what some experts had said initially, the SBU thought Iran's anti-aircraft missile system had been operated manually rather than automatically, Bakanov said in a statement.Iran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard and voiced deep regret, after initially denying it brought down the aircraft in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.
Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:37 AM
Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to halt planned Australia coal mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:34 AM
Iran's Supreme Leader says he was informed of Ukrainian airliner incident
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 10:38 AM
Ukraine airline chief says he never believed airline caused Iran crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 09:37 AM
Ukraine president expects full investigation, compensation from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 09:05 AM
Trump believes Iran was targeting four US embassies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 07:43 AM
Oman names Qaboos' cousin Haitham as new ruler
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 07:30 AM
Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to 'human error'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 05:57 AM
Trump: I could have attacked Iran five, ten times before, now we had to
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/11/2020 05:42 AM
'Traumatized' Puerto Ricans rocked by another strong quake
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 04:21 AM
Canada warns Iran world is watching
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 03:45 AM
Sultan of Oman dies, aged 79-years-old
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 02:49 AM
White House advisor: ‘We are ready for Trump impeachment trial’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 11:04 PM
Sanctioned Iranian commander says new U.S. limitations are "symbolic"
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 07:27 PM
U.S. official: sanctions on Iran more effective than 2015 nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 07:21 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by