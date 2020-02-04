Ukraine's last planned plane from China to arrive in Kiev
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 14:16
The last planned Ukrainian flight from China before a ban over coronavirus is enforced was due to arrive in Kiev shortly with around 200 passengers on board, Ukraine International Airlines said on Tuesday.
It said the plane, coming from the Chinese resort town of Sanya, was due to land at 2:28 p.m. (1228 GMT).
Deputy director of Kiev's Boryspil airport last week said Ukraine would suspend direct flights to China over coronavirus fears from February 4.
