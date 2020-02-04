The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's last planned plane from China to arrive in Kiev

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 14:16
The last planned Ukrainian flight from China before a ban over coronavirus is enforced was due to arrive in Kiev shortly with around 200 passengers on board, Ukraine International Airlines said on Tuesday.
It said the plane, coming from the Chinese resort town of Sanya, was due to land at 2:28 p.m. (1228 GMT).
Deputy director of Kiev's Boryspil airport last week said Ukraine would suspend direct flights to China over coronavirus fears from February 4.
Mandelblit on MK Katz’s conduct: Breach of trust on the highest levels
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:14 PM
American Airlines suspends flights to and from Hong Kong through Feb. 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:46 PM
EU's top diplomat warns against Trump Middle Eeast peace plan, annexation
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:25 PM
Irish data regulator launches probe into Tinder
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:11 PM
Manchester suicide bomber's brother just as guilty as he was, UK court hears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:34 PM
Harvey Weinstein accuser cried on stand faces 3rd day of cross-examination
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:14 PM
Coronavirus sends Asia's social media censors into overdrive
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:11 PM
Europe to avoid taking Iran nuclear dispute to UN, EU's top diplomat says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:03 PM
Russia rejects appeal from former US Marine held on spying charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 12:53 PM
Russia sends first plane to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 11:35 AM
Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 11:32 AM
Russian lawmaker: Syria's Idlib seriously straining Russia-Turkey accords
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 10:38 AM
Two charity staff in Iran convicted of spying for CIA, jailed
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 10:38 AM
Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with virus, total cases now 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 08:57 AM
Macau to suspend casino operations for 2 weeks to curb spread of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 08:28 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by