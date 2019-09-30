Ukraine's president fires head of national security council -decree

KIEV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired national security council secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk, according to a decree published on the president's official website.



Danyliuk offered to quit before Zelenskiy began a visit to the United States last week, the president's office said on Friday.



