Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 12:35
MOSCOW - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was cancelled.

Last month, the Kremlin said it would look into the possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Chile, which was due later this month.Chile has cancelled the summit amid street protests at home.


