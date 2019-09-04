Undercover police agents help uncover weapons and drug dealers

Israel Police had two undercover agents collecting information and evidence against suspects involved in the weapons and drug trade in Arab communities in northern Israel, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.





The agents succeeded in collecting information leading to the arrest of 24 suspects in the Galilee, Wadi Ara, Lod and Ramle. All 24 suspects were arrested simultaneously Wednesday morning.

"This is a smart fight against crime, boldly planned and professionally implemented for public safety and increased deterrence," said Israel Police Interim Commissioner Motti Cohen.

"The Police will continue to use a variety of operational and intelligence measures and capabilities to combat serious crime phenomena in order to enable a safe and secure routine for law-abiding citizens and to bring the perpetrators to justice," said the head of the central coastal unit commissioner Eli Magen "We have proven professional capabilities within this sector and this operation will change the image of crime for a long time."

The suspects will appear before a court in Haifa later on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });