More than 831,000 newly unemployed workers applied for benefits during March, the Employment Service said on Tuesday, bringing the total number to almost 989,000 or 23.8% of the workforce. Prior to the crisis, unemployment stood at just 4%.Among those applying for assistance in March, 89.7% are employees placed on unpaid leave, and a further 6.4% have been made redundant. While the share of male and female applicants was almost equal prior to the crisis, 57.7% of new applicants are women.