Uniformed men raised Syrian national flag raised in Quneitra

GOLAN HEIGHTS, - Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian national flag in the Quneitra province on Thursday, a Reuters photographer said, as the government continued its push to restore control of the Syrian Golan Heights, strategic territory that borders Israel and Jordan.
The uniformed men raised the flag in the long-abandoned Quneitra City. No weapons were visible.
The army, backed by a Russian air campaign, has been pushing into the edges of Quneitra province following an offensive last month that routed rebels in adjoining Deraa province who were once backed by Washington, Jordan and Gulf states.
Damascus is set to recover control of the Golan in a major victory over rebels who have agreed to surrender terms.