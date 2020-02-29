The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

United States expresses concern over arrest of Hong Kong publisher

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 07:23
HONG KONG - The US State Department has expressed concern after Chinese-ruled Hong Kong arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two pro-democracy activists.
The arrests come after a period of relative calm following months of anti-government protests over perceptions that China is tightening its grip on the city, though Beijing denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest.Lai and veteran democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum, were arrested on Friday in the Asian financial hub on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups, media said.
"We are concerned by the arrest of prominent Hong Kong businessman and publisher Jimmy Lai and two other longtime advocates for civil liberties and democracy," Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman for the US State Department, said on Friday.
"We expect Hong Kong authorities not to use law enforcement selectively for political purposes, and to handle cases fairly and transparently," she added in a statement.
The spokeswoman also called for the rule of law and Hong Kong people’s rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression to be preserved.
The police said three local men, aged 63 to 72, were arrested for suspected participation in a non-approved gathering but did not confirm their names.
Authorities in the former British colony have arrested more than 7,000 people for involvement in Hong Kong's protests, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years. It is unclear how many are still in custody.
The arrest of the three men was outrageous, said Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, adding that there was no doubt its government was acting at Beijing's instructions.
"This decision will send yet another signal to the world that the Chinese Communist Party is intent on throttling decency and freedom in Hong Kong," Patten said.
Lai, a self-made millionaire who has made financial contributions to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and been a target of criticism by mainland Chinese media, was arrested in 2014 for refusing to leave a key pro-democracy protest site.
After the arrest he resigned as editor in chief of Apple Daily. He has also come under scrutiny from Hong Kong's anti-graft agency, which raided his home in 2014.
In an editorial on Friday, China's state-owned Global Times tabloid called Lai "a force of evil," rather than the "hero" of democracy painted by the West.
.".he is a traitor, a criminal and a force of evil who has sowed violence and chaos in arguably one of the freest and most prosperous cities in the world," it added.
New coronavirus case in Oregon is of unknown origin
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 05:28 AM
South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases, raise total to 2,931
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 04:00 AM
Mainland China reports 427 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 02:52 AM
Polanski wins Cesar Award for best director, prompting walkout protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 02:16 AM
US warns Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:57 AM
Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California - county health officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:54 AM
Fmr. VP and Dem candidate Biden to deliver message at AIPAC Conference
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/29/2020 12:47 AM
US reviewing options to assist Turkey after attack in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:14 AM
China's economy expected to rebound from coronavirus hit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:11 AM
Leeds goalkeeper handed eight-game ban after racism charge
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:02 AM
Conflicting reports on the number of coronavirus deaths in Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 08:22 PM
Seventh Israeli tests positive for virus after returning from Italy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 07:34 PM
Major fire ongoing in southeastern Paris, rail station evacuated
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 07:29 PM
Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 21, positive cases 821
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 07:26 PM
Sixth Israeli tests positive for virus after returning from Italy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 06:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by