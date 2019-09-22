United Torah Judaism to continue to recommend Netanyahu for PM

UTJ leader Yaakov Litzman met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, reiterating his past claims that he will not be recommending anyone other than Netanyahu to head the coalition in the upcoming talk with President Reuven Rivlin.



"We plan to continue to unequivocally back Netanyahu and the right wing bloc," he said.



