Update: 88 Palestinian security prisoners now on hunger-strike in prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 16, 2019 16:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Eighty eight security prisoners from Ramon Prison are now on a hunger strike over the installation of new "cellular blockers". 

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prison System responded to the story, saying "most of the prisoners were dragged into the strike out of sympathy and not of their own volition. The strike is a product of the violent rhetoric of a few prisoners, with no organized direction."

"All of the prisoners have been tried, punished and sent to solitary confinement with only a mattress and blanket.""The IPS will continue being tough on hunger strikes, riots and threats; and no negotiations will be held regarding the cellular blockers being placed in accordance with current policy."


